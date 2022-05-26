Asana (ASAN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Asana had a negative return on equity of 158.77% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. The business had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Asana to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ASAN opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.03. Asana has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.90.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $122,926.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,869,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $336,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,026 shares of company stock worth $619,164 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Asana by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Asana by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.31.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

