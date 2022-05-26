ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ASGN. StockNews.com began coverage on ASGN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered ASGN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded ASGN from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on ASGN in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASGN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $94.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.89. ASGN has a 12 month low of $90.96 and a 12 month high of $131.89.

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.20. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ASGN will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ASGN by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ASGN by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ASGN by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ASGN by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ASGN by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

