Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.335 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Ashland Global has raised its dividend by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ashland Global has a dividend payout ratio of 20.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ashland Global to earn $5.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Ashland Global stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.71. 313,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,229. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.14. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $81.93 and a twelve month high of $111.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.65 and a 200-day moving average of $100.03.

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.89 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Ashland Global by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 62.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Ashland Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.