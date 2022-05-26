Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Short Interest Down 67.8% in May

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 67.8% from the April 30th total of 49,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of APWC stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.88.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes telecommunications, power cable, and enameled and electronic wire products in Singapore, Thailand, Australia, the People's Republic of China, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as street lights, traffic signals, and other signs.

