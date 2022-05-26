ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ASMIY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ASM International from €440.00 ($468.09) to €350.00 ($372.34) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on ASM International in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ASM International from €438.00 ($465.96) to €379.00 ($403.19) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Redburn Partners downgraded ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays raised ASM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.67.

Get ASM International alerts:

OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $292.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.55. ASM International has a twelve month low of $272.37 and a twelve month high of $497.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.55.

ASM International ( OTCMKTS:ASMIY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $561.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.43 million. ASM International had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 27.67%. Analysts expect that ASM International will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $2.3356 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. ASM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.53%.

ASM International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.