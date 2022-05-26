Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of ASB opened at $20.20 on Thursday. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average of $22.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 8.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In other Associated Banc news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $105,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 1,891.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

