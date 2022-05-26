Assura (LON:AGR) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 79 ($0.99) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.01) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.07) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.01) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 79.83 ($1.00).
LON:AGR opened at GBX 70.10 ($0.88) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 67.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 67. Assura has a 52 week low of GBX 59.28 ($0.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 80.60 ($1.01). The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.00.
Assura Company Profile (Get Rating)
Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.
Further Reading
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.