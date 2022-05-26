Assura (LON:AGR) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 79 ($0.99) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.01) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.07) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.01) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 79.83 ($1.00).

LON:AGR opened at GBX 70.10 ($0.88) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 67.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 67. Assura has a 52 week low of GBX 59.28 ($0.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 80.60 ($1.01). The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 0.78 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.74. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is 0.58%.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

