Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 79.83 ($1.00).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 79 ($0.99) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.01) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.07) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.01) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday.

LON AGR opened at GBX 70 ($0.88) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04. Assura has a twelve month low of GBX 59.28 ($0.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 80.60 ($1.01). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 67.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.74. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is 0.58%.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

