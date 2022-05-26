AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AST SpaceMobile is building space-based cellular broadband network to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on its extensive IP and patent portfolio. AST SpaceMobile, formerly known as New Providence Acquisition Corp., is based in Texas, United States. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

ASTS stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.57. The stock had a trading volume of 807,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,332. AST SpaceMobile has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 11.91, a quick ratio of 15.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 0.63.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 214.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Broad Run Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 1,864,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,846 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,522,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,477,000 after acquiring an additional 177,486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 681,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,151,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. 24.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

