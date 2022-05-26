Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Short Interest Update

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the April 30th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have commented on ALPMY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Astellas Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Astellas Pharma stock opened at $15.67 on Thursday. Astellas Pharma has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $18.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average is $16.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

