Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 77.4% from the April 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ASKH opened at $0.04 on Thursday. Astika has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.
Astika Company Profile (Get Rating)
