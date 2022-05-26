Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 77.4% from the April 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ASKH opened at $0.04 on Thursday. Astika has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.

Astika Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on various strategic acquisitions in the textile, service, agriculture, and industrial sectors in Asia and New Zealand. Previously, it operated in the music industry. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

