ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Short Interest Down 72.1% in May

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the April 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ASXFY opened at $58.83 on Thursday. ASX has a 12-month low of $54.67 and a 12-month high of $69.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.7819 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd.

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, technical and information services, and other post-trade services; securities and derivatives exchange, and ancillary services; and central counterparty clearing services.

