Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.88) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.32% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Atlantic Lithium stock opened at GBX 54.13 ($0.68) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £312.18 million and a P/E ratio of -28.68. Atlantic Lithium has a 12-month low of GBX 19 ($0.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 68 ($0.86). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 51.80.

In other Atlantic Lithium news, insider Lennard Alexander Kolff Van Oosterwijk sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.72), for a total transaction of £342,000 ($430,351.08).

Atlantic Lithium Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It also holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 1,172 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

