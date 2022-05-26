Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.95

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 1.95 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Atrion has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years.

Shares of Atrion stock opened at $631.00 on Thursday. Atrion has a 1 year low of $579.96 and a 1 year high of $805.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $684.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $691.81.

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $40.29 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 74.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Atrion by 313.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Atrion during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Atrion during the third quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Atrion by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

