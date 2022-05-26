Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Short Interest Up 273.6% in May

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a growth of 273.6% from the April 30th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS:AUGG opened at $1.67 on Thursday. Augusta Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08.
Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Augusta Gold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.
Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.
