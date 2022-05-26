Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.11 Million

Analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) will post sales of $39.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.25 million and the lowest is $38.05 million. Aurora Cannabis reported sales of $44.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year sales of $171.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.33 million to $174.92 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $178.28 million, with estimates ranging from $158.82 million to $212.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aurora Cannabis.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.60 to C$3.90 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.74.

ACB opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $601.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth about $768,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 57.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 17,583 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 2.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 684.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 3.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 531,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 15,815 shares during the period. 15.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurora Cannabis (Get Rating)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.