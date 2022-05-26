Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the April 30th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 318,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUS. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,385,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 733,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after buying an additional 393,494 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 587.6% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 116,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 99,248 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 991,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 179,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 88,680 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AUS opened at $9.79 on Thursday. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III.

