Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Short Interest Update

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a growth of 212.5% from the April 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 375.0 days.
ASTVF stock opened at $12.63 on Thursday. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $16.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.70.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)
