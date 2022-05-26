Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Short Interest Update

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a growth of 212.5% from the April 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 375.0 days.

ASTVF stock opened at $12.63 on Thursday. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $16.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.70.

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Eastern Europe, Africa, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, aquaculture, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

