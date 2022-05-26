Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 5.50 Per Share

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTOGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:AUTO opened at GBX 576.55 ($7.25) on Thursday. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of GBX 531.20 ($6.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 751.40 ($9.46). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 619.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 663.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AUTO. Barclays decreased their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 725 ($9.12) to GBX 720 ($9.06) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 586 ($7.37) to GBX 516 ($6.49) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 745 ($9.37) to GBX 715 ($9.00) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 682.89 ($8.59).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

