Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $583.33.

ATDRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($10.07) to GBX 720 ($9.06) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 532 ($6.69) to GBX 514 ($6.47) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 586 ($7.37) to GBX 516 ($6.49) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of ATDRY stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $2.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

