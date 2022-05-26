Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRYGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $583.33.

ATDRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($10.07) to GBX 720 ($9.06) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 532 ($6.69) to GBX 514 ($6.47) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 586 ($7.37) to GBX 516 ($6.49) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of ATDRY stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $2.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

