Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.43-$6.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.96 billion-$5.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.04 billion.Autodesk also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.54-$1.60 EPS.
NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $5.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $191.63. 2,271,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,327. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $173.90 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.84 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.27.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Company Profile (Get Rating)
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
