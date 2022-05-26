Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.43-$6.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.96 billion-$5.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.04 billion.Autodesk also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.54-$1.60 EPS.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $5.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $191.63. 2,271,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,327. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $173.90 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.84 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.27.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and set a $220.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.75.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

