Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.54-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.43-$6.66 EPS.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $5.10 on Thursday, reaching $191.63. 2,271,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,327. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.84 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $173.90 and a 12 month high of $344.39.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Europe reduced their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.75.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock worth $607,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47,952 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Autodesk by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,934,110 shares of the software company’s stock worth $414,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,675 shares of the software company’s stock worth $231,429,000 after acquiring an additional 24,831 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,005,551 shares of the software company’s stock worth $215,538,000 after acquiring an additional 159,898 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 579,794 shares of the software company’s stock worth $124,277,000 after acquiring an additional 227,098 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autodesk (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.