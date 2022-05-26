AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $14,300,000.00 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $14,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,264,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,414,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
AutoNation stock traded up $4.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.84. 848,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.14. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $88.32 and a one year high of $133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.45.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.39. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.16 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AutoNation from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.71.
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
