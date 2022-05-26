AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $14,300,000.00 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $14,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,264,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,414,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AutoNation stock traded up $4.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.84. 848,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.14. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $88.32 and a one year high of $133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.45.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.39. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 65.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 60.4% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AutoNation from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.71.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

