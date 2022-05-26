AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $7,098,212.16 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 65,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total transaction of $7,098,212.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,460,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,737,088.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE AN traded up $4.64 on Wednesday, hitting $114.84. The company had a trading volume of 848,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,298. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.32 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.45.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.39. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after buying an additional 123,772 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after purchasing an additional 338,288 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,294,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,594,000 after purchasing an additional 204,865 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AutoNation by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in AutoNation by 745.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,950,000 after buying an additional 678,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.71.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

