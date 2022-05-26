Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC) Short Interest Update

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the April 30th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of AATC stock opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 million, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.55. Autoscope Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $9.36.

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter. Autoscope Technologies had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 9.07%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. Autoscope Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 228.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Autoscope Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoscope Technologies by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

