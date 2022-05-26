AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $117.42 Per Share

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for AutoZone in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $117.42 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $113.54. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q4 2022 earnings at $40.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $23.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $45.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $128.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $145.97 EPS.

AZO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,063.47.

AZO opened at $1,964.66 on Thursday. AutoZone has a one year low of $1,367.96 and a one year high of $2,267.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,037.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,975.98.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $26.48 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total value of $189,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,682 shares of company stock worth $16,146,334. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

