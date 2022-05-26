AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $114.50 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the company will earn $114.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $111.50. William Blair also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q4 2022 earnings at $38.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $123.00 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $26.48 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AZO. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,063.47.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,964.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,037.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,975.98. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $1,367.96 and a 12-month high of $2,267.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,359,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $21,047,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total value of $5,929,734.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,968.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,682 shares of company stock valued at $16,146,334. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

