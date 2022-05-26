Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $9.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 60.00% from the stock’s previous close.

AVDL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.25. 299,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.00. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $11.59.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 152,186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 599.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares during the last quarter. 59.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

