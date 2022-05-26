AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

AVDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 17.08.

Shares of AVDX traded up 0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching 9.66. 2,173,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,789. AvidXchange has a twelve month low of 5.95 and a twelve month high of 27.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of 12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported -0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.15. The firm had revenue of 69.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 66.06 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AvidXchange will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Praeger acquired 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of 7.11 per share, with a total value of 494,145.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,886,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,336,000 after acquiring an additional 322,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the 1st quarter valued at $2,566,000. HST Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the 1st quarter valued at $2,116,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

