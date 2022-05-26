Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AHPA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AHPA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 418.8% from the April 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHPA. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II by 20.7% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 180,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 31,039 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AHPA stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01.

Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on pursuing businesses in the healthcare industry. Avista Public Acquisition Corp.

