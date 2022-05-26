Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) PT Raised to GBX 500 at Credit Suisse Group

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 494 ($6.22) to GBX 500 ($6.29) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVVIY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.66) to GBX 470 ($5.91) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays cut Aviva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.67) to GBX 520 ($6.54) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.67.

Get Aviva alerts:

Shares of AVVIY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 121,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,820. Aviva has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.07.

Shares of Aviva are going to split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 0.75999999 split was announced on Monday, June 6th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 6th.

Aviva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.