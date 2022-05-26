Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) PT Raised to GBX 500 at Credit Suisse Group

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 494 ($6.22) to GBX 500 ($6.29) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVVIY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.66) to GBX 470 ($5.91) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays cut Aviva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.67) to GBX 520 ($6.54) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.67.
Shares of AVVIY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 121,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,820. Aviva has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.07.
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
