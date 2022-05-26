Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) Short Interest Up 280.0% in May

Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 280.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VIVXF stock opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20. Avivagen has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.21.

Get Avivagen alerts:

About Avivagen (Get Rating)

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avivagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avivagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.