AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 68.8% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,111,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AVVH opened at 0.00 on Thursday. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.02.

AVVAA World Health Care Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc provides natural and therapeutic skin care products worldwide. The company is a biotechnology company which primarily focuses on manufacturing and marketing over-the-counter the Neuroskin line of products used for the treatment of skin abnormalities, and to enhance the natural clarity and texture of healthy skin through mass marketing food and drug channels.

