AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 68.8% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,111,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS AVVH opened at 0.00 on Thursday. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.02.
AVVAA World Health Care Products Company Profile (Get Rating)
