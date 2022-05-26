Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.89.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 360,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,823,882.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $2,376,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $1,394,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 286,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,446,000 after purchasing an additional 207,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $95.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 183.73 and a beta of 0.55. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $209.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.60 and a 200 day moving average of $137.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $256.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

