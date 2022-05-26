Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Short Interest Update

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,900 shares, a drop of 68.9% from the April 30th total of 295,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 839,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AYRWF opened at $6.27 on Thursday. Ayr Wellness has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $31.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.22.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $111.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.55 million. Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ayr Wellness will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from $17.50 to $13.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$57.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ayr Wellness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Ayr Wellness from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.55.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.