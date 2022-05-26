Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.22) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn expects that the company will earn ($2.22) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 million. Aziyo Biologics had a negative return on equity of 260.23% and a negative net margin of 60.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Aziyo Biologics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aziyo Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of Aziyo Biologics stock opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $82.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of -0.52. Aziyo Biologics has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $12.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZYO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 370.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Aziyo Biologics by 73.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its position in Aziyo Biologics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,109,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 33,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

