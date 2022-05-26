B. Riley Comments on Endeavour Silver Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. B. Riley also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on Endeavour Silver in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.05.

EDR stock opened at C$4.59 on Thursday. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of C$3.99 and a 12-month high of C$9.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company has a market cap of C$831.01 million and a PE ratio of 45.45.

In other news, Director Bradford Cooke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.04, for a total transaction of C$140,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,102,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,764,282.24. Also, Senior Officer Nicholas Gordon Shakesby sold 51,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.35, for a total value of C$326,093.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$326,093.04. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,120 shares of company stock valued at $881,388.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

