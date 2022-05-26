B. Riley Comments on Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.14.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.68. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 50,193 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth $388,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,031 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

