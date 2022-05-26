B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) – B. Riley reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Endeavour Silver in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. B. Riley also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $57.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EXK. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.60.

NYSE:EXK opened at $3.58 on Thursday. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.41 million, a P/E ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXK. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 104.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,124,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after buying an additional 1,084,258 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 542.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 144,516 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 4.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 364,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 364.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,656 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 40,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.