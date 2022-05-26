BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Short Interest Down 66.2% in May

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,300 shares, a decrease of 66.2% from the April 30th total of 826,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,984 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $7,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BAESF stock opened at $9.60 on Thursday. BAE Systems has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $10.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.51.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

