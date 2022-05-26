Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.86.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BALY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Bally's alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Bally’s by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bally’s in the third quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Bally’s by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bally’s by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Bally’s by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BALY opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average is $33.82. Bally’s has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $59.64.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $548.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.92 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 185.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bally’s will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bally’s (Get Rating)

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.