Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.86.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BALY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Bally’s by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bally’s in the third quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Bally’s by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bally’s by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Bally’s by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $548.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.92 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 185.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bally’s will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.
