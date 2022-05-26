Baltic International USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BISA) Short Interest Update

Baltic International USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BISA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Baltic International USA stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. Baltic International USA has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.16.

Baltic International USA Company Profile

Baltic International USA, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to investigate and acquire a target company or business seeking to become a publicly held corporation. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.

