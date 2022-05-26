BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, an increase of 337.1% from the April 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 427,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDORY opened at $7.75 on Thursday. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 6.15%. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

