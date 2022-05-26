BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 74.4% from the April 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NCBDY stock traded down 0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting 37.30. 14,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,071. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 35.61. BANDAI NAMCO has a 1 year low of 31.15 and a 1 year high of 42.58.

Get BANDAI NAMCO alerts:

About BANDAI NAMCO (Get Rating)

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. Its Toys and Hobby segment offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, communications and peripheral equipment, consumer electronics, character-based products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, visual, RC and robot toys, molds, stationery, prizes, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BANDAI NAMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANDAI NAMCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.