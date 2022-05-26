Bandera Partners Llc Buys 22,187 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 22,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $332,361.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,105,075 shares in the company, valued at $31,534,023.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bandera Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 185,489 shares of Joint stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.93 per share, with a total value of $2,954,839.77.

NASDAQ:JYNT traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.77. 533,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,847. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.05 million, a P/E ratio of 50.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The Joint Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $111.06.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Joint had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 5.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JYNT shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley cut shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Joint from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Joint currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Joint by 193.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Joint by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Joint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Joint by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joint by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Joint (Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

