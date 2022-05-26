Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Short Interest Up 209.1% in May

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 209.1% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of BKHYY opened at $44.46 on Thursday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

