Bank of America Begins Coverage on Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Equities research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liquidia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA opened at $3.65 on Thursday. Liquidia has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $7.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59. The company has a market cap of $234.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.33.

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Liquidia will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liquidia news, CEO Roger Jeffs acquired 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.53 per share, for a total transaction of $98,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,595 shares in the company, valued at $164,480.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Caligan Partners Lp bought 59,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $357,603.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,152,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,815,409.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,967,033 shares of company stock worth $10,050,431 in the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter valued at $762,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 144.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 35,007 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liquidia by 535.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 97,754 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter valued at $1,850,000. 27.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.