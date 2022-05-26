Bank of America Downgrades Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) to Underperform

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MOH. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.40.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $314.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $323.68 and a 200-day moving average of $310.23. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $350.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 17.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $183,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,261 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,372 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $214,363,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,876,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after buying an additional 538,493 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,335,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,662,000 after buying an additional 519,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.