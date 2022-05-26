Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Short Interest Up 288.6% in May

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a growth of 288.6% from the April 30th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BACHY opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Bank of China has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.36.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter. Bank of China had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign currency, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

