Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKRIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €5.80 ($6.17) to €6.00 ($6.38) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of Ireland Group from €6.00 ($6.38) to €7.00 ($7.45) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Bank of Ireland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of Ireland Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, AlphaValue cut Bank of Ireland Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

Shares of BKRIY stock opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $7.77.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.